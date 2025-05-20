REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
6h

Laith touched on the nuclear “threat” from Iran, but the far-greater threat is Israel. Iran has already displayed their superiority in conventionally-equipped drones and long-range missiles. Iran demonstrated their ability to target specific houses in Israel, with reconnaissance drones, then take them out with precision missiles. These are no longer the Hezbollah “bottle-rockets”. Even the Houthis were able to target the US aircraft carriers, with the resulting loss of two, almost three, $50 m Hornets. Iran has far greater capabilities, including powerful, Russian electronic jamming systems, far beyond the capability of western countermeasures.

Israel is war-weary, and stretched militarily, even with a few thousand foreign mercenaries. The hunter has become the prey, with its back to the wall. I just hope there are enough US advisors in Israel to disable their nukes, if it comes to that… 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard's avatar
Howard
4h

Great discussion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture