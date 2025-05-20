Israel's 'Final Solution' Has Begun: Will Persons Of Conscience Stop It?
Dimitri Lascaris and Laith Marouf discuss whether Israel will succeed in ethnically cleansing Gaza
Israel's genocidal regime has launched a vicious assault on the Gaza Strip and continues to deprive Gaza's starving civilian population of humanitarian aid. Its criminal leaders now openly declare their intention to destroy Gaza and 'cleanse' it of Palestinians.
By all appearances, Israel has begun to implement its 'final solution' in the Gaza Strip.
In response to Israel's assault on Gaza, major Western governments have issued unprecedented threats to sanction Israel. In addition, people around the world are escalating their resistance to Israel's genocidal project.
To explore where all of this will lead, I spoke today with Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf.
We also discussed Trump's recent trip to West Asia and the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.
Laith touched on the nuclear “threat” from Iran, but the far-greater threat is Israel. Iran has already displayed their superiority in conventionally-equipped drones and long-range missiles. Iran demonstrated their ability to target specific houses in Israel, with reconnaissance drones, then take them out with precision missiles. These are no longer the Hezbollah “bottle-rockets”. Even the Houthis were able to target the US aircraft carriers, with the resulting loss of two, almost three, $50 m Hornets. Iran has far greater capabilities, including powerful, Russian electronic jamming systems, far beyond the capability of western countermeasures.
Israel is war-weary, and stretched militarily, even with a few thousand foreign mercenaries. The hunter has become the prey, with its back to the wall. I just hope there are enough US advisors in Israel to disable their nukes, if it comes to that… 😱
Great discussion.