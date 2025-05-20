Israel's genocidal regime has launched a vicious assault on the Gaza Strip and continues to deprive Gaza's starving civilian population of humanitarian aid. Its criminal leaders now openly declare their intention to destroy Gaza and 'cleanse' it of Palestinians.



By all appearances, Israel has begun to implement its 'final solution' in the Gaza Strip.



In response to Israel's assault on Gaza, major Western governments have issued unprecedented threats to sanction Israel. In addition, people around the world are escalating their resistance to Israel's genocidal project.



To explore where all of this will lead, I spoke today with Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf.



We also discussed Trump's recent trip to West Asia and the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.



