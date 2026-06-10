REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
1h

Killers who should be made to burn in hell...the same hell they have been creating for Palestinians since 1947.

Reply
Share
Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
2h

Psalm 133. The Voice. A highly quoted Psalm in Christianity.

A song of David for those journeying to worship.

1 How good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters live together in peace!

2 It is like the finest oils poured on the head, sweet-smelling oils flowing down to cover the beard,

Flowing down the beard of Aaron, flowing down the collar of his robe.

3 It is like the gentle rain of Mount Hermon that falls on the hills of Zion. Yes, from this place, the Eternal spoke the command, from there He gave His blessing—life forever.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture