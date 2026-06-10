Israel's Genocidal Quest For Water Domination
I just returned from the southern tip of Lebanon’ Beka’a valley, where a human-made lake called Qaraoun provides sustenance to millions of Lebanese in the east and south of the country.
Qaraoun lake and the surrounding Lebanese villages lie within plain view of the summit of Mount Hermon, which is Syrian territory but which Israel illegally occupies.
Israel covets the precious water resources of this region and, as we witnessed, is prepared to employ genocidal violence to seize control of them.
Killers who should be made to burn in hell...the same hell they have been creating for Palestinians since 1947.
Psalm 133. The Voice. A highly quoted Psalm in Christianity.
A song of David for those journeying to worship.
1 How good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters live together in peace!
2 It is like the finest oils poured on the head, sweet-smelling oils flowing down to cover the beard,
Flowing down the beard of Aaron, flowing down the collar of his robe.
3 It is like the gentle rain of Mount Hermon that falls on the hills of Zion. Yes, from this place, the Eternal spoke the command, from there He gave His blessing—life forever.