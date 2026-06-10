I just returned from the southern tip of Lebanon’ Beka’a valley, where a human-made lake called Qaraoun provides sustenance to millions of Lebanese in the east and south of the country.

Qaraoun lake and the surrounding Lebanese villages lie within plain view of the summit of Mount Hermon, which is Syrian territory but which Israel illegally occupies.

Israel covets the precious water resources of this region and, as we witnessed, is prepared to employ genocidal violence to seize control of them.