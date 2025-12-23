As more and more questions are raised about Israel’s relationship to Jeffrey Epstein and the murder of Charlie Kirk, Netanyahu is preparing to meet (yet again) with his fellow war criminal Donald Trump.



U.S. and Israeli officials have ‘leaked’ to the media that the ostensible purpose of this meeting will be to discuss options for further attacks on Iran, but will Iran be the only item on their agenda?



Or are Trump and Netanyahu likely to focus on the deepening scandals in which Israel and Trump have become embroiled?



To examine the state of U.S.-Israel relations, I speak with Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.



Laith and I also discuss Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its latest crimes in the occupied West Bank and South Lebanon.



