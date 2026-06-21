REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR
just now

I think the MOU, being that it favours Iran so comprehensively, is the very 'deal' mentioned in the 2009 Brookings Report (a US Policy Document) entitled "Which Path to Persia", that the US will use to show the World how 'unreasonable' Iran is, to justify further aggression against Iran, and will use Iran's justified retaliations as 'proof' of them turning down such 'a great offer' from the US.

Further, I think we are exactly at the point in that document, that is Headed "Leave it to Bibi", which outlines how the US should use Israel to divert blame from itself, solely onto Israel, in world opinion, to detract from the true goals of the US for total, Global Hegemony, with Iran being a part of the US's plans to weaken China.

Reply
Share
Rose's avatar
Rose
40m

https://substack.com/@teeashby/note/c-278711020?r=4athzf

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture