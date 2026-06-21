Israel's Savagery Provokes An Iranian Response, Again
Yesterday, Israel went wild in Lebanon, killing dozens.
After five days of Israeli ceasefire violations, Iran’s military command reacted by declaring the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
What will Trump do now?
In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the day’s dramatic developments.
I think the MOU, being that it favours Iran so comprehensively, is the very 'deal' mentioned in the 2009 Brookings Report (a US Policy Document) entitled "Which Path to Persia", that the US will use to show the World how 'unreasonable' Iran is, to justify further aggression against Iran, and will use Iran's justified retaliations as 'proof' of them turning down such 'a great offer' from the US.
Further, I think we are exactly at the point in that document, that is Headed "Leave it to Bibi", which outlines how the US should use Israel to divert blame from itself, solely onto Israel, in world opinion, to detract from the true goals of the US for total, Global Hegemony, with Iran being a part of the US's plans to weaken China.
https://substack.com/@teeashby/note/c-278711020?r=4athzf