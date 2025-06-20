On the morning of June 19, Iran struck and severely damaged the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.



At that very moment, the main index of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange hit a 52-week high.



What could possibly explain such a bizarre investor response to Iran's successful strike on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange?



In the latest livestream on Reason2Resist, I explored the latest developments in Israel's war of aggression on Iran.



I also examined whether the war on Iran is likely to expand and embroil other countries, particularly Pakistan and China.



For my discussion about Pakistan, I was joined by Aman Tariq, the host of Pakistan's Eon Podcast.



