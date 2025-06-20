Israel's Stock Market Peaks As Iran Strikes Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
On the morning of June 19, Iran struck and severely damaged the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
At that very moment, the main index of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange hit a 52-week high.
What could possibly explain such a bizarre investor response to Iran's successful strike on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange?
In the latest livestream on Reason2Resist, I explored the latest developments in Israel's war of aggression on Iran.
I also examined whether the war on Iran is likely to expand and embroil other countries, particularly Pakistan and China.
For my discussion about Pakistan, I was joined by Aman Tariq, the host of Pakistan's Eon Podcast.