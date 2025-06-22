Sara Sagaii is an Iranian-Canadian educator and activist.

At the age of 20, she left Iran and took up residence in Vancouver, Canada, but in 2021, after Iranian society had undergone profound changes, she decided to leave Canada and to return to her native Iran.

She now resides in Tehran.

Sara recently travelled to Cairo, Egypt to participate in the global march to Gaza. While in Egypt, Israel launched its war of aggression on Iran, causing Iran's airspace to be closed.

As a result of Israel’s war of aggression on Iran, Sara is now stranded in Egypt.

From Cairo, Sara spoke with me about her reasons for leaving the West and returning to Iran four years ago.

We also discussed the response of ordinary Iranians to Israel's Western-backed aggression. According to Sara, Iranians are now more united than they have been in a long time.

Sara argues that Israel and the U.S. Government are not simply seeking to effect a change of regime in Iran. She believes - as do many Iranians - that the goal of Israel and its Western backers is to partition the country. As such, Israel's aggression is an existential threat to the Iranian nation.