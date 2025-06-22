REASON2RESIST

DawnieR
5h

You/Iran are NOT alone!!!

There are many.....MANY (MILLIONS & MILLIONS), all over the world, that is CHEERING Iran on!

Including here in the USSA!!

GOD BLESS IRAN!

Send the DEMONS, in the Khazarian State, BACK to HELL, where they came from!

#DemonSlayers

Vera Gottlieb
21m

The demonstrations against the Iraq war...and now millions demonstrating against attacking Iran....prove once more: non-violent demonstrations are absolutely WORTHLESS. Well intended but a total waste of time and effort. Fight FIRE WITH FIRE...and stop 'turning the other cheek', which only invites more abuse.

