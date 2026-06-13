For the 39th time in three months, Donald Trump just declared that a peace deal with Iran is imminent. This, Trump alleged, was the reason why he had called off another savage bombardment of Iran.

Predictably, Trump’s latest promise of peace ignited a frenzy of colour commentary about the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

The vast majority of that commentary cited unnamed sources while avoiding the two most salient facts.

First, according to their official statements, the U.S. and Iran remain miles apart.

Second, both Trump and Netanyahu are criminally insane and are agreement-incapable.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to commit atrocities against the civilian populations of Palestine and Lebanon. The endless speculation about a peace deal that never comes simply distracts us from the victimes of Israel’s crimes - and the heroism of those who resist Israel every day.

In my latest repoort for Reason2Resist, I argue that the media frenzy over Trump’s peace kabuki theatre is distracting us from what matters the most.