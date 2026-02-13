Last month, as evidence mounted that Jeffrey Epstein was an asset of Israeli intelligence, the Western corporate media began alleging, almost in unison, that Epstein was an agent of the Kremlin.

That highly dubious claim seemed designed to deflect the public’s attention from the deep relationship between the state of Israel and the world’s most notorious pedophile.

To examine the basis of the claim that Epstein worked for Russia, I spoke this week with John Helmer, an expert in Russian affairs.

For a variety of reasons, John mocked the notion that Russia’s government controlled Epstein or used him in any way to advance its agenda.

John and I also discussed Vladimir Putin’s attempt to prevent another U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and the Russian military’s assistance to the Islamic Republic.