In February 2026, Reason2Resist published an investigative report on Daniel Siad, a 'model recruiter' with extensive ties to Jeffrey Epstein.



In that report, Reason2Resist exposed Siad's ties to Israel. (Our investigative report on Siad can be found here.)

On July 22, 2026, French prosecutors announced that Siad had been found dead in his Paris apartment.



In this report, I speak with Rami Yahia about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Siad's death.