In early 2023, months before Israel launched its genocidal war on Palestinians, renowned French anthropologist Emmanuel Todd opined that World War III had begun.

Today, with major wars escalating in both West Asia and Ukraine, Todd's assessment seems prophetic.

To examine the trajectories of these wars, I spoke this week with Dr. Jeffrey Sachs.

Dr. Sachs is a professor at Columbia University. From 2001 to 2018, he was Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General. He also was an economic adviser to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his successor, Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

According to Dr. Sachs, direct attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States could draw Russia and China into a world-historical confrontation with the West.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: