Yesterday (June 4), I returned to Lebanon to report on Israel's relentless violations of multiple ceasefire agreements covering Lebanon.

There are now three such agreements in effect.



Today, only hours after the Trump regime announced the third of those ceasefire agreements, Israel's genocide forces issued an evacuation order for three predominantly Muslim villages near a Christian holy shrine on the outskirts of Saida, Lebanon's third-largest city.

The name of that shrine is Saydet El Mantara (Our Lady of Awaiting). Mary, mother of Jesus, was believed to have sheltered in a cave at that site when her son preached to residents of the pagan cities of Tyre and Sidon.



I visited the shrine this morning and found many Muslim families sheltering across the street from the Christian holy site. These Muslim families believe that Israel is unlikely to attack the shrine and that they are safest to remain there while Israel bombs their villages.



While visiting the shrine with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV, I and Laith heard multiple explosions nearby. I managed to record a smoke plume rising up from one of Israel's airstrikes.

The events we witnessed today make clear that Israel has no intention of respecting the latest U.S.-mediated ceasefire.

