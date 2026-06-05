Lebanese Muslims Seek Refuge At Christian Holy Site in South Lebanon
Yesterday (June 4), I returned to Lebanon to report on Israel's relentless violations of multiple ceasefire agreements covering Lebanon.
There are now three such agreements in effect.
Today, only hours after the Trump regime announced the third of those ceasefire agreements, Israel's genocide forces issued an evacuation order for three predominantly Muslim villages near a Christian holy shrine on the outskirts of Saida, Lebanon's third-largest city.
The name of that shrine is Saydet El Mantara (Our Lady of Awaiting). Mary, mother of Jesus, was believed to have sheltered in a cave at that site when her son preached to residents of the pagan cities of Tyre and Sidon.
I visited the shrine this morning and found many Muslim families sheltering across the street from the Christian holy site. These Muslim families believe that Israel is unlikely to attack the shrine and that they are safest to remain there while Israel bombs their villages.
While visiting the shrine with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV, I and Laith heard multiple explosions nearby. I managed to record a smoke plume rising up from one of Israel's airstrikes.
The events we witnessed today make clear that Israel has no intention of respecting the latest U.S.-mediated ceasefire.
Dimitri, thank you for your crucial reporting. You provide context, detail, and perspectives that are often missing from mainstream coverage. Thoughtful, on-the-ground journalism is more important than ever, and your work helps readers look beyond the headlines.
I have personal ties to the city of Maghdoushe; the slaughtering of innocent people and crimes that have been committed by Israhell in Lebanon, especially in Southern Lebanon now, are beyond reprehensible and should be condemned and punished by a world community that thus far has been silently watching the massacre. Thank you and Laith for shining the light on all of the atrocities committed.
Lebanese. Muslims in the south never treated the christians differently. I come from Tyr.. or Soor in Arabic. I dot live there but visit always, my us family does their pharmacies, shops and markets are 1 minute walking to christian Old Direct. My best haven for a beautiful relaxing walk in Tyr.
There is absolutely no difference. We feel all one. They are original in Tyr, going back ages, so is my family. I am a sunni Muslim, with a Shiitte mum and a mmaronnite christian aunty fro another Christian village inn the south.
This is "what the Americans and isreal" have been ages working on dividing this country , to crack it into pieces since decades.
They succeeded many times, but NOT DURING WARS,
As a Muslim, with Canadian passport, born in Nigeria, I feel hooured to come fro a country with a mosaic, wildly diverse, religions,sects and ethnic background. Including Armenians & Kurdish .the scial Amalgamation of lebannnon is what ornaments it.