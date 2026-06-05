REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Sheherizade2u's avatar
Sheherizade2u
7h

Dimitri, thank you for your crucial reporting. You provide context, detail, and perspectives that are often missing from mainstream coverage. Thoughtful, on-the-ground journalism is more important than ever, and your work helps readers look beyond the headlines.

I have personal ties to the city of Maghdoushe; the slaughtering of innocent people and crimes that have been committed by Israhell in Lebanon, especially in Southern Lebanon now, are beyond reprehensible and should be condemned and punished by a world community that thus far has been silently watching the massacre. Thank you and Laith for shining the light on all of the atrocities committed.

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Manar El Dada's avatar
Manar El Dada
8h

Lebanese. Muslims in the south never treated the christians differently. I come from Tyr.. or Soor in Arabic. I dot live there but visit always, my us family does their pharmacies, shops and markets are 1 minute walking to christian Old Direct. My best haven for a beautiful relaxing walk in Tyr.

There is absolutely no difference. We feel all one. They are original in Tyr, going back ages, so is my family. I am a sunni Muslim, with a Shiitte mum and a mmaronnite christian aunty fro another Christian village inn the south.

This is "what the Americans and isreal" have been ages working on dividing this country , to crack it into pieces since decades.

They succeeded many times, but NOT DURING WARS,

As a Muslim, with Canadian passport, born in Nigeria, I feel hooured to come fro a country with a mosaic, wildly diverse, religions,sects and ethnic background. Including Armenians & Kurdish .the scial Amalgamation of lebannnon is what ornaments it.

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