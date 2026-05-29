REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
5h

Israel holds us all hostage to its Samson option. Neutralizing this option will take time. It gives the finger to UN sanctions, and there is no penalty. Its inhuman treatment of Palestinians must be highly publicized. There is no country whose citizens enjoy being despised, and having their crimes laid open to the public. Israel can change, we all can: that is the blessing nature gives us all.

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Clifton Eldridge's avatar
Clifton Eldridge
6h

Israel should be made uninhabitable 🤔 look at Gaza and Lebanon 🤔

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