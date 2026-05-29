This week, the Israeli media outlet Ynet reported that the Lebanese resistance will soon be able to strike central Israel with fibre-optic drones and that these drones constitute a 'ticking time bomb' for Israel.



Today, I spoke with Lebanese war correspondent Hadi Hoteit about the devastating impact these drones are having on Israel's genocide forces, and their potential to alter the balance of power in the region.

Hadi and I also discussed Israel's recent bombing of Beirut and its failing efforts to secure control of south Lebanon.