Lebanese Resistance Drones Are A 'Ticking Time Bomb' For Israel w/ Hadi Hoteit
This week, the Israeli media outlet Ynet reported that the Lebanese resistance will soon be able to strike central Israel with fibre-optic drones and that these drones constitute a 'ticking time bomb' for Israel.
Today, I spoke with Lebanese war correspondent Hadi Hoteit about the devastating impact these drones are having on Israel's genocide forces, and their potential to alter the balance of power in the region.
Hadi and I also discussed Israel's recent bombing of Beirut and its failing efforts to secure control of south Lebanon.
Israel holds us all hostage to its Samson option. Neutralizing this option will take time. It gives the finger to UN sanctions, and there is no penalty. Its inhuman treatment of Palestinians must be highly publicized. There is no country whose citizens enjoy being despised, and having their crimes laid open to the public. Israel can change, we all can: that is the blessing nature gives us all.
Israel should be made uninhabitable 🤔 look at Gaza and Lebanon 🤔