On August 28, I concluded an eight-day trip to Lebanon.

This was my fourth visit to Lebanon since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began in October of last year.

Shortly prior to my return to Athens from Beirut, I had the opportunity to meet and interview Lebanese war correspondent, Ali Mortada. We met in the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre, which lies less than twenty kilometres from the Lebanon-Israel border.

Mortada is widely known in West Asia for his provocative and fearless brand of journalism. He has spent the past eleven months at or near the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Mortada regularly addresses himself to Israelis with the words "Hello, my enemies...". He then proceeds to debunk the latest fake narrative emanating from the Israeli regime.

You can watch and listen to our spirited discussion here: