On February 21, two days before the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, I returned to Lebanon.

On September 27, 2024, Israel's military assassinated Nasrallah in massive airstrikes on a densely populated, residential area of southern Beirut.

I was last in Lebanon in October of last year, shortly after Israel assassinated Nasrallah, but at that time, the site of Nasrallah’s death was off-limits to the public.

Promptly following my return to Beirut on February 21, I visited the site. I was accompanied by Lebanese journalist, Hadi Hoteit, who described the manner in which Nasrallah was killed.

You can watch and listen to my discussion with Hadi here: