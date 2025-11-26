On Sunday, November 23, the genocidal Israeli entity murdered Haitham al-Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s second-in-command, along with five other persons. Its airstrike on Beirut also wounded twenty bystanders.



This highly provocative act came only days before Pope Leo was scheduled to arrive in Beirut for his first international trip since ascending to the papacy.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the heightened risk of a new, full-blown war between the Lebanese resistance and Israel.



We also discuss how Israel’s escalation might impact the Pope’s visit.



Finally, we examined the failure of Russia and China to veto UN Security Council resolution 2803, which endorsed Donald Trump’s fraudulent and criminal ‘peace plan’ for the devastated Gaza Strip.