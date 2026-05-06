Since Israel’s genocide against Palestinians began in October 2023, I’ve travelled to south Lebanon five times.

During my visits to the Lebanese war-zone, I was accompanied by Lebanese war correspondent, Hadi Hoteit.

Yesterday, I spoke with Hadi moments after he returned to Beirut from his family’s village in the south of the country.

As Hadi explains, his family village is now deserted following attacks by Israel and the issuance by its genocide forces of an evacuation order covering the region where the village is situated.

Hadi and I also discussed the state of the battlefield. We focused on Hezbollah’s increasing use of fibre-optic drones, which appear to have been manufactured locally.

By all accounts (including reports in Israeli media), the resistance’s drones are causing huge casualties to Israel’s genocide forces.

Finally, Hadi and I discussed the crimes committed by Israeli forces against Christian villages in south Lebanon. As Hadi explains, the claim that Israel protects Lebanon’s Christian population is a myth - and the Christian world is becoming more and more aware of that reality.