REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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M Laubscher's avatar
M Laubscher
8h

I hope Hezbollah is able to defend the Lebanese South adequately. However, it is scary that the US is building troops and weapons nearby. Everyone expexts an attack on Iran, but what if it is meant for Lebanon as a huge take over?

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
5h

Prime Minister Goldman Sachs just gave the corrupt Vladimir Zelensky $2 Billion Canadian, it is possible the Ukrainian's will provide drones to their allies in Israel in an attempt to counteract the success of Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. On another note PM Goldman Sachs still refuses to release the names of 700+ WW II war criminals living in Canada, I see an obvious connection here!

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