On Sunday, July 20, Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine (FPTV), attempted to enter south Lebanon to report on recent Israeli attacks on a Lebanese border village.

At a Lebanese Army checkpoint situated on the outskirts of the village, Lebanese soldiers took Laith into custody, claiming that Laith needed to rectify a deficiency in his travel documentation.

That was more than 48 hours ago. Since then, no one has been able to contact Laith - including Laith’s lawyer. Under Lebanese law, Lebanon's Military Intelligence is not required to grant detainees access to a lawyer.

Laith has been a frequent guest on Reason2Resist, as has Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit, who was with Laith when he was taken away by Lebanese soldiers.

After Laith disappeared, Hadi learned from knowledgeable sources that Laith had been transferred to the headquarters of Lebanon's Military Intelligence, and that he is undergoing interrogation there.

Today, I spoke with Hadi about the possible reasons for Laith's detention.

FPTV has been highly critical of the Lebanese Army for failing to protect Lebanon from Israel's near-daily attacks, all of which constitute violations of the ceasefire agreement concluded between Israel and Lebanon in late 2024.

Is Laith being punished for criticizing Lebanon’s army?