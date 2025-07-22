REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
15h

I hope that he'll be ok!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Hersey's avatar
John Hersey
14h

Hoping he will be released quickly. Laith's reporting from Southern Lebanon is vital work for those of us in the English speaking world, where mainstream media is absent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture