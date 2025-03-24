On March 22, Israel's genocidal regime claimed that six rockets were fired from South Lebanon into the Israeli settlement of Metula, in the northernmost tip of northern occupied Palestine.



In retaliation, the Zionist military bombed dozens of sites in south Lebanon. It described those sites as ‘Hezbollah targets’.



Hezbollah denied, however, that it had anything to do with rockets fired from south Lebanon.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese National Army, under the command of U.S.-backed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, stood by and did nothing.



On March 24, I spoke with Beirut-based analyst Laith Marouf about Aoun's refusal to defend Lebanon's sovereignty.



