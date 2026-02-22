Les Wexner, Israel and Victoria's Dark Secrets
This week, Zionist billionaire Leslie Wexner, who founded and led the company that owned Victoria’s Secrets, testified for nearly five hours about his bizarre and decades-long relationship with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The corporate media are treating Wexner’s deposition like a nothing-burger.
In fact, Wexner inadvertently shed light on his deep ties to Israel and the shameless complicity of Victoria’s Secret in Epstein’s crimes.
I have watched Wexner’s deposition in full. In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine his testimony from a litigator’s perspective and explain why Wexner has revealed so much about the structure of power in Western society.
Agree, the last minute is the biggest bombshell.