This week, Zionist billionaire Leslie Wexner, who founded and led the company that owned Victoria’s Secrets, testified for nearly five hours about his bizarre and decades-long relationship with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The corporate media are treating Wexner’s deposition like a nothing-burger.

In fact, Wexner inadvertently shed light on his deep ties to Israel and the shameless complicity of Victoria’s Secret in Epstein’s crimes.

I have watched Wexner’s deposition in full. In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine his testimony from a litigator’s perspective and explain why Wexner has revealed so much about the structure of power in Western society.