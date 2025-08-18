Israeli war criminal Itamar Ben-Gvir recently visited an Israeli prison for the purpose of humiliating Palestinian resistance leader Marwan Barghouti.
Remarkably, Barghouti has survived twenty-three years of Israeli abuse.
Like the Palestinian people, Barghouti has endured unspeakable cruelty. So too has his popularity among Palestinians living under occupation.
Today, I spoke with Abboud Hamayel about the reasons for Barghouti’s popular support.
Abboud is a writer, analyst and lecturer at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank.
We also discussed the viability of the two-state solution and the performative efforts of Western governments to respond to the burgeoning global support for the Palestinian cause.
QUESTION:
About the Poll on voting........
1) Who conducted this 'poll'?
2) And if it was the Khazarian State (aka 'Iz-ra-HELL), who polled the Palestinians.......
WHY are they answering those kinds, or ANY kinds, of questions?
If it were the Khazarian State, doing the 'polling'.....the Palestinian People all should have had ONE answer........
'NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS!'
The SAME FATE should befall israel...