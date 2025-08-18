REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2h

QUESTION:

About the Poll on voting........

1) Who conducted this 'poll'?

2) And if it was the Khazarian State (aka 'Iz-ra-HELL), who polled the Palestinians.......

WHY are they answering those kinds, or ANY kinds, of questions?

If it were the Khazarian State, doing the 'polling'.....the Palestinian People all should have had ONE answer........

'NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS!'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

The SAME FATE should befall israel...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture