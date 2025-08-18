Israeli war criminal Itamar Ben-Gvir recently visited an Israeli prison for the purpose of humiliating Palestinian resistance leader Marwan Barghouti.

Remarkably, Barghouti has survived twenty-three years of Israeli abuse.

Like the Palestinian people, Barghouti has endured unspeakable cruelty. So too has his popularity among Palestinians living under occupation.

Today, I spoke with Abboud Hamayel about the reasons for Barghouti’s popular support.

Abboud is a writer, analyst and lecturer at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank.

We also discussed the viability of the two-state solution and the performative efforts of Western governments to respond to the burgeoning global support for the Palestinian cause.