REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Langille's avatar
Roger Langille
10h

Well considering that most of the maga people are christians.

And christians are the target of the zionists.

Counting down the days until war is finally declared against the zionist and we can eliminate the scourge from this planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
10h

What is wrong with today's society??? Is it wrong to be AGAINST murdering people who want to defend their land???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture