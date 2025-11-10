In recent weeks, the American right has descended into a bitter, internecine war over U.S. support for Israel.



On one side of the debate are highly influential conservatives, such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who used to be unwavering in their support for Israel.

On the other side of the debate are the most fanatical zionist Republicans, such as Ben Shapiro and Josh Hammer.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the growing split over Israel within the American right.

Does that split pose an existential threat to the Zionist entity?



Laith and I also discuss Israel’s escalating attacks on Lebanon, the prospects for a renewal of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, the Turkish government’s issuance of 37 arrest warrants against Israeli war criminals, and the Trump regime’s efforts to assemble a multi-national force to police the Gaza Strip.