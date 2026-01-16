After the Trump regime kidnapped Nicolás Maduro, Trump dismissed the idea that Maduro's most extreme opponent, Maria Corina Machado, is capable of assuming power in Venezuela.



Trump's response, however, did not deter Machado's relentless quest for power.

On January 15, Machado met with Trump in the White House and presented The Donald with her Nobel Peace Medal, which the Nobel Committee awarded to her last year in a highly controversial move.



To discuss the significance of Machado's posturing, I spoke today with Diego Sequera. Based in Caracas, Diego is a columnist for Mision Verdad, an investigative journalism outlet that focuses on Latin America.



Diego and I also discuss the oil industry's designs on Venezuela, the challenges confronting Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, and the Trump regime's latest attempt to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran.