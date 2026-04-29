Mark Carney: Spawn Of The Vampire Squid
Millions of Canadians are enthralled with Prime Minister Mark Carney after Time Magazine named Carney one of the 100 most influential people in the world - and the “George Clooney of finance”.
In our latest episode of Reason2Resist, we take a hard look at Carney’s record, including his warmongering, his subservience to Washington, and his tax and economic policies, which favour the ultra-wealthy.
My conclusion?
Progressives who have fallen in love with Carney will soon be demanding a divorce.
Let's not forget this howler : "Mark Carney calls for a 'Zionist' Palestine (yeah, he actually did)"
More like the George Looney of finance.