REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
15m

Let's not forget this howler : "Mark Carney calls for a 'Zionist' Palestine (yeah, he actually did)"

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Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
18m

More like the George Looney of finance.

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