REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
5hEdited

Thank you Dimitri! I have not yet finished your video, and already I'm kissing your feet for the truth being spoken. This performance by Carney is just a charade. So long as Canada has no Economic Sovereignty from the US, we will also have no political sovereignty! The US is the only economic partner Canada has. And so long as we are not allowed to export freely to the rest of the world, nothing will change. Canada's natural gas is exported to the US at $1.50, the US commodity price is $5.50+, and the global price is over $8.00?? So "Canadian gas" is shipped to the Americans and becomes "American gas" whereafter it is exported to much higher priced markets for an obscene profit! Canada is merely a Colony. The US Dollars are not more than "Glass beads" and we can do nothing about it.

To imagine that Mark Carney does anything to oppose the US, is delusional!

Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
6h

I am getting plenty tired of all this criticism while, those criticizing, have no better alternatives to offer. As for Carney's speech in Davos...one of the few leaders with GONADS to call a spade a spade. Have we have become too afraid of our own shadows? :-(

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture