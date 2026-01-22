On January 20, in a "special address" to the World Economic Forum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a speech that was widely hailed as courageous, transformational and historic.

According to Carney, the “rules-based order” is a “partial fiction” that has lost all credibility. Carney argued that Canadian foreign policy should be guided henceforth by “values-based realism”.

What is “values-based realism”, and is it actually different from the “rules-based order”?



I speak with Professor Radhika Desai about the true meaning and intention behind Carney's words. Radhika is a professor of geopolitical economy at the University of Manitoba.



We also discuss Carney's recent trip to China and the "strategic partnership" that emerged from his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

