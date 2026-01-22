Mark Carney's 'Historic' Davos Speech Will Soon Be Forgotten
On January 20, in a "special address" to the World Economic Forum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a speech that was widely hailed as courageous, transformational and historic.
According to Carney, the “rules-based order” is a “partial fiction” that has lost all credibility. Carney argued that Canadian foreign policy should be guided henceforth by “values-based realism”.
What is “values-based realism”, and is it actually different from the “rules-based order”?
I speak with Professor Radhika Desai about the true meaning and intention behind Carney's words. Radhika is a professor of geopolitical economy at the University of Manitoba.
We also discuss Carney's recent trip to China and the "strategic partnership" that emerged from his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Thank you Dimitri! I have not yet finished your video, and already I'm kissing your feet for the truth being spoken. This performance by Carney is just a charade. So long as Canada has no Economic Sovereignty from the US, we will also have no political sovereignty! The US is the only economic partner Canada has. And so long as we are not allowed to export freely to the rest of the world, nothing will change. Canada's natural gas is exported to the US at $1.50, the US commodity price is $5.50+, and the global price is over $8.00?? So "Canadian gas" is shipped to the Americans and becomes "American gas" whereafter it is exported to much higher priced markets for an obscene profit! Canada is merely a Colony. The US Dollars are not more than "Glass beads" and we can do nothing about it.
To imagine that Mark Carney does anything to oppose the US, is delusional!
I am getting plenty tired of all this criticism while, those criticizing, have no better alternatives to offer. As for Carney's speech in Davos...one of the few leaders with GONADS to call a spade a spade. Have we have become too afraid of our own shadows? :-(