This week, at the World Economic Forum, Mark Carney pronounced the death of the “rules-based order” and its replacement with something Carney referred to as “values-based realism”.

Prime Minister Goldman Sachs then explained to the adoring Davos crowd that “values-based realism” means Western governments will apply the “same standards to allies and rivals”.

Within 24 hours of Carney’s widely acclaimed speech, Israel murdered 11 people in Gaza, including three journalists and two children.

In response, the Carney government did nothing. It did not even mutter empty words of condemnation. Nor did any other major Western government.

On Reason2Resist, I speak with Professor Jiang XueQin about the true meaning of “values-based realism”. Does it mark a fundamental change in the foreign policy of Western states, or is it merely an exercise in re-branding?

Professor Jiang and I also discussed Carney’s true agenda for Canada and the likelihood of another Western-backed war on Iran.