As Trump escalates his war on Venezuela, which possesses the world's largest proven oil reserves, the corporate media have systematically ignored a key question: is there a connection between Trump's aggression toward Venezuela and the gigantic energy needs of the AI industry?



To explore this question, I spoke this week with political analyst Fiorella Isabel, who is based in Moscow.



We also discussed allegations of electoral fraud in Honduras, and Chile's recent presidential election.

The winner of the Chilean election was José Antonio Kast, the son of a Nazi party member and a professed admirer of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.