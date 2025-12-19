'Massive' Energy Needs of AI Industry Will Provoke More Wars Over Energy w/ Fiorella Isabel
As Trump escalates his war on Venezuela, which possesses the world's largest proven oil reserves, the corporate media have systematically ignored a key question: is there a connection between Trump's aggression toward Venezuela and the gigantic energy needs of the AI industry?
To explore this question, I spoke this week with political analyst Fiorella Isabel, who is based in Moscow.
We also discussed allegations of electoral fraud in Honduras, and Chile's recent presidential election.
The winner of the Chilean election was José Antonio Kast, the son of a Nazi party member and a professed admirer of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.
You're leaving out an even BIGGER part of the equation........
WATER!!!
If one is paying attention.....'THEY' have already started with the WATER ('scarcity')!
The perpetrators of this propaganda and lies are not necessarily the military alone, but the politicians, parents, and citizens who choose to remain ignorant of morals, ethics, and their own part in sending young men to kill before they even have a chance to establish a mental breaking system.
The sole purpose of the military is to kill and support killing.
