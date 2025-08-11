Medea Benjamin: The Tide Has Turned Against Israel
CodePink co-founder says Trump's efforts to suppress Palestinian solidarity have failed
In American anti-war activism, few people have risked as much or have inspired as many people as CodePink co-founder, Medea Benjamin.
On Reason2Resist, I spoke with Medea yesterday about the failure of an increasingly repressive Trump regime to stem the surge of support for Palestinians and silence Israel's critics.
As Medea explains, the tide has turned against Israel.
The tide might be changing but...israel continues to murder Palestinians with impunity. israel's language is FORCE...so we must speak the same language: FORCE.
We need to start changing OUR Language!
And STOP using 'THEIR' words/phrases/terms.
Every time that I hear the term, 'ELECTED OFFICIAL(S)''......I CRINGE!!!!!!
First of all, 'Official' WHAT?????
THAT implies that someone has power OVER me!........NOT!!!
And, 'Elected'?
I think that MOST of us can agree, that these CRIMINALS are NOT ELECTED......but INSTALLED via Vote Rigging/Election Fraud. And it MATTERS NOT THE COUNTRY!
There is, LITERALLY.......NO SUCH THING as an 'ELECTED OFFICIAL'; NOR a 'Public Official', for that matter.
The CORRECT and ONLY term to be used, is.......'PUBLIC SERVANT'!
'They' ARE BENEATH US!
NOT ABOVE US!
We are NOT going to CHANGE ANYTHING......unless we FIRST......CHANGE THE LANGUAGE!
Words Matter!