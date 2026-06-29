Memorandum of Misunderstanding
In our latest Reason2Resist livestream, Rami Yahia and I discussed the many ways in which the Trump regime has violated its “Memorandum of Understanding” with Iran.
Can we finally dispense with the fanciful claim that Trump seeks peace?
Of course Trump seeks peace...a PIECE of anything he can lay his hands on.
Continuity of agenda! Berlectic seems to be the only one who has read all the stink tank papers. This has been going on since the grim, very grim, pilgrims landed...The big lie is the lie of the land!