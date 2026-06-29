REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

Of course Trump seeks peace...a PIECE of anything he can lay his hands on.

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
5h

Continuity of agenda! Berlectic seems to be the only one who has read all the stink tank papers. This has been going on since the grim, very grim, pilgrims landed...The big lie is the lie of the land!

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