On March 1, 2025, the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire expired.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel was to begin withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor on Saturday and complete its withdrawal from the corridor in nine days.

As March 1 approached, Israel declared that it would not withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and demanded, in flagrant breach of the ceasefire agreement, that the ceasefire be extended and that Hamas resume the release of Israeli prisoners while Israeli forces remained in corridor.

Hamas refused.

In response to the refusal of Hamas to rewrite the agreement Israel had signed, Israel has stopped the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza.

To discuss what all of this is likely to mean for the ceasefire, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Miko Peled.

Miko is an Israeli-American activist, author, and karate instructor. He is author of the books The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, published in 2012, and Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five, published in 2017. He also speaks frequently around the world in defence of the human rights of Palestinians.



