REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
14h

Substack upload. Great quality brother.

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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
12hEdited

Thank you, as always, Dimitri, for your astute, humane, and courageous reporting. I'm so glad you're able to be present for the funeral of the late ayatollah, as I know you've wanted that. I look forward to your follow-up coverage.

Even from a great distance, I've felt blessed and inspired by the wisdom, compassion, and integrity of Ayatollah Khamenei. Nowhere in the contemporary world is there another leader of comparable stature. My heart goes out to Iran, to the Axis of Resistance, and to the followers of the late Ayatollah everywhere. May his light prevail in the days and years ahead.

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