Today (July 2), I returned to Iran for the first time since March of this year.

At that time, the Trump and Netanyahu regimes were bombing the country relentlessly.



As I explain in this, my first report from Tehran on this visit, Iranian authorities expect up to 20 million mourners to participate in the funeral this week of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.



In addition, senior officials from governments across the non-Western world plan to visit Iran to pay their last respects to the Martyr.



In advance of the massive, multi-day funeral, Iranian authorities have warned the United States and Israel against any attack on the country during this historic event.

Will they heed Iran’s warning?