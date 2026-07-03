Millions Gather In Tehran For Imam Khamenei's Funeral
Today (July 2), I returned to Iran for the first time since March of this year.
At that time, the Trump and Netanyahu regimes were bombing the country relentlessly.
As I explain in this, my first report from Tehran on this visit, Iranian authorities expect up to 20 million mourners to participate in the funeral this week of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In addition, senior officials from governments across the non-Western world plan to visit Iran to pay their last respects to the Martyr.
In advance of the massive, multi-day funeral, Iranian authorities have warned the United States and Israel against any attack on the country during this historic event.
Will they heed Iran’s warning?
Substack upload. Great quality brother.
Thank you, as always, Dimitri, for your astute, humane, and courageous reporting. I'm so glad you're able to be present for the funeral of the late ayatollah, as I know you've wanted that. I look forward to your follow-up coverage.
Even from a great distance, I've felt blessed and inspired by the wisdom, compassion, and integrity of Ayatollah Khamenei. Nowhere in the contemporary world is there another leader of comparable stature. My heart goes out to Iran, to the Axis of Resistance, and to the followers of the late Ayatollah everywhere. May his light prevail in the days and years ahead.