Today, on the fourth day of the funeral for Imam Ali Khamenei, millions of Iranians braved the blazing sun to march behind the Supreme Leader’s coffin to Azadi Square in central Tehran.



Along the way, the mourners heaped scorn and defiance upon Trump, Netanyahu and the Shah’s complicit son, Reza Pahlavi.



I spent the morning walking among the mourners.

I then observed the gigantic throng from a rooftop on the campus of Sharif University. During the Ramadan War, the United States and Israel bombed the university and destroyed a research institute for environmental sciences.

My latest report for Reason2Resist includes extensive footage of today’s events.