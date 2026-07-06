REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Aldilein's avatar
Aldilein
1h

Thank you for being there and documenting from your perspective. I stand with the people of Iran since over 25 yrs, when I first studying world affairs. I pray for karmic relief… I am ashamed for the ignorant and biased people of the west… Iran has never been the problem

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
1h

As Dimitri interviewed Iranians..........guess what the MAIN word was coming out of the people:

ARROGANCE f the west.

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