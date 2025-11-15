Today, two Montreal police officers assaulted me when I attempted to enter the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel, where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was giving a speech.

This is by no means that first time that I’ve been assaulted by the cops in Montreal. These experiences have become a regular occurrence whenever I try to attend speeches by Ministers in the Canadian government.

This time, however, I managed to capture the assault on video.

As I explain in my report from outside the hotel, it is now obvious to me that I’ve been placed on a government blacklist. Although I’m a lawyer in good standing and a card-carrying member of the press - facts about which the government is undoubtedly aware - it’s clear that the Liberal government has instructed Montreal police and the RCMP to prevent me from entering any building where a Minister of the Canadian government is speaking - and to use force, if necessary, to exclude me.