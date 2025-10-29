Yesterday, I finally had the opportunity to debate Daniel Lazare on the Jamarl Thomas show.

A few weeks ago, in an interview on Jamarl’s program, Lazare ridiculed me for having argued that resistance groups are on the verge of defeating Israel’s genocidal regime.

When Lazare said these things about me, he declared that he would love to debate me - but he expressed scepticism that I would be willing to take him on.

I had no hesitation in accepting Lazare’s debate challenge.

After our debate yesterday, Jamarl informed me that he had conducted a poll after the debate to solicit opinions from his audience as to which of us had won the debate. According to Jamarl, 89% of those who voted adjudged me to be the winner.

I encourage you to watch the debate in full and to decide for yourselves which of us prevailed in this debate. As you will see, Lazare put forward some rather surprising arguments.