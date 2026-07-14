Mario Nawfal, who has a large audience on X, recently invited me to debate the former IDF spokesman, Jonathan Conricus.

I accepted Mario’s invitation.

Some supporters of the Palestinian cause argue that we should never debate these war criminals. I understand their position, but I respectfully disagree with it.

Even today, many people living in Western societies are influenced to some degree by Zionist propaganda. Conricus is one of the more persuasive advocates for the genocidal entity - that’s why he held the position of IDF spokesperson for several years. By dismantling his arguments in a direct confrontation, we can assist our fellow citizens to see through the pro-Israel propaganda that pervades Western public discourse.



This video is an edited version of my debate with Conricus. The video has been edited for two reasons.



First, there were technical issues during the debate which made it difficult to follow the speakers. Second, at several points in the debate, Dimitri and Conricus talked over each other, making it difficult to understand what they were saying.

