REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Feck's avatar
Feck
10h

Great job Dimitri, incredibly composed and professional. Thank you for the courage and integrity you continue to show. Solidarity 👊

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
10h

It is a thankless job to draw the psychotic baby killers out of their lair, they repeat the same tired narrative of lies and cherry picked “history” over and over…it is impossible to argue with psychotics. Bc they refuse to acknowledge even the most rudimentary facts. Thanks for drawing the dragon out, what a terrible task, but it is important for the world to see over and over how twisted they are, so when the time comes for lopping the head, no regrets, no compunction. (and what is with Mario’s bizarre and falacious hatred of Hezbollah? whenever I watch him I think to myself: guy is either a mossad/MI6/CIA agent, or he’s just dumb as a stump.🤷‍♀️)

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