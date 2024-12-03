This week, I spoke with Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, a leading analyst of Russian affairs, about the U.S. government's escalation of its proxy war in Ukraine.



In November, after Ukraine's military used US-supplied, ATACMS missiles to strike targets in Russia, Russia launched a devastating strike on a military factory in Ukraine. In that strike, it used a new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, which carries multiple, independently maneuverable conventional warheads.



After demonstrating the power of this new weapon, Vladimir Putin warned NATO that further attacks on Russia with Western-supplied weapons might precipitate a Russian attack on a Western military base. Despite his warning, Ukraine struck Russian targets again with the same, US-supplied ATACMS missiles.



Dr. Doctorow explained how Russia is likely to respond to this latest escalation. He and I also discussed the ballooning military budgets of NATO countries, recent economic developments in Russia, and Donald Trump's threat to punish any BRICS member which seeks to replace the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency.









