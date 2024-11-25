From November 22-25, 2024, Parliamentarians from dozens of NATO countries gathered in Montreal for the 70th Annual NATO Parliamentary Assembly.



They did so against the backdrop of a NATO-backed genocide in Palestine and an existentially dangerous war between NATO and Russia.



Today, on the final day of the Assembly, and after having been refused media accreditation, I stood at the entrance to the venue and asked NATO Parliamentarians whether Ukrainian lives have more value than Palestinian lives.



Although I put the question to dozens of delegates, none of them would answer.



