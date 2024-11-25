From November 22-25, 2024, Parliamentarians from dozens of NATO countries gathered in Montreal for the 70th Annual NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
They did so against the backdrop of a NATO-backed genocide in Palestine and an existentially dangerous war between NATO and Russia.
Today, on the final day of the Assembly, and after having been refused media accreditation, I stood at the entrance to the venue and asked NATO Parliamentarians whether Ukrainian lives have more value than Palestinian lives.
Although I put the question to dozens of delegates, none of them would answer.
From November 22-25, 2024, Parliamentarians from dozens of NATO countries gathered in Montreal for the 70th Annual NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Great job Dmitry! The Montréal police are probably the worst in Canada, but you got your questions out.
If I could offer some advice on editing - put a couple of “teaser” clips up front, to grab peoples’ attention. One or two question attempts, Eve’s banner, then your interaction with the police.
Your intro was all valid, but a bit long. Keep up the good fight!
When you keep repeating LIES too many times, it will make more people more exposed to the truth instead. Something that these pathological liars have been missed it since they too confidence or maybe too comfortable with their own habitual lies.