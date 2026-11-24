During the past week, Ukraine wrecked the Crimean bridge, attacked Russian commercial and naval vessels in the Baltic Sea and the waters of Libya, and fired drones at the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.



Ukraine does not share a border or coastline with any of these regions.



This raises two questions: who is really behind the expanding war on Russia, and how will Russia respond to these attacks?



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with former U.S. Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik about the dangers now confronting humanity.