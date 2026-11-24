During the past week, Ukraine wrecked the Crimean bridge, attacked Russian commercial and naval vessels in the Baltic Sea and the waters of Libya, and fired drones at the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
Ukraine does not share a border or coastline with any of these regions.
This raises two questions: who is really behind the expanding war on Russia, and how will Russia respond to these attacks?
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with former U.S. Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik about the dangers now confronting humanity.
NATO's War On Russia Has Gone Global
During the past week, Ukraine wrecked the Crimean bridge, attacked Russian commercial and naval vessels in the Baltic Sea and the waters of Libya, and fired drones at the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
I note that there was electronic transmission of images from the surface drone and also that there was an aerial view of the bombing impact? The only thing missing was the Hebrew voice track?
Unless there was a Ukrainian 'Mothership' in the area, the source should be easily identified from satellite imagery. The surface and areal drones have limited range.
Dies Irae coming!