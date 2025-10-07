Yesterday, I joined Rick Sanchez on the Sanchez Effect to discuss the historic change in the attitude of Americans towards Israel, and the grim future that awaits the genocidal entity.

During the past two years of genocide, the Zionist propaganda machine has gone into overdrove in the West.

Meanwhile, Western governments have resorted to extreme, unconstitutional measures to suppress anti-genocide speech and activism.

Yet poll after poll continues to show a precipitous decline throughout the West in support for Israel.

The latest example is a Washington Post poll revealing that 61% of American Jews now say Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, and about 4 in 10 say the country is guilty of genocide against the Palestinians. Among Jews aged 18 to 34, 50% say Israel is committing genocide.

Rick and I also discussed Israel’s ever-expanding war on the Indigenous peoples of West Asia. All indications are that Trump and Netanyahu will resume their criminal war of aggression on Iran at a time when Israel’s military is exhausted and demoralized. Iran has the capacity to inflict devastating blows upon Israel at a time when Israel can least sustain those blows.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here:

https://rumble.com/v6zyafu-sanchez-effect-dimitri-lascaris-netanyahu-to-keep-expanding-this-war-but-it.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=429be730-4563-41ef-bc5a-2ca61b7f748a