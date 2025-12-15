REASON2RESIST

Vera Gottlieb
2h

Embarrassing to Trump??? I doubt this guy even knows what 'embarrassment' is...or means.

DawnieR
10m

That Bannon/Epstein desk photo.....the framed pix, on the left, that looks like a child's arm.

Next pix.....Pedo Woody Allen/Bannon.......what's with that child drawing board doing there??

If this is Epstein's NY apartment.....that question needs to be answered.

RE: "Wiping the Slate Clean"......

Dimitri.....you know FULL WELL that a PEDO does NOT......EVER.....NEVER becomes 'reformed'!

These are literal demons; and demons do not 'become good'.

If one BELIEVES that a PEDO DEMON can 'become good'.....then you must also believe that SATAN can 'become good'!

AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN!!

Next pix....the PEDO's (Woody/Epstein) at the kitchen table with a female.

I think that it's a minor; she would be a VERY TINY WOMAN, if this was NOT a minor!

That MASSIVE painting of those chairs......THAT would be something to look in to.

Since ALL of these 'PEDO ELITES' are fucking SATANISTS!

Would love to know the 'meaning' of that painting! (and who painted it!)

Pedo Gates/Pedo Andrew......WHY is that MALE's face blacked out!!

THAT needs to be explained!!

FULL DISCLOSURE of Pedo Epstein's 'pals' is NEVER going to happen!

Those that BELIEVE (as opposed to THINK) it will, are DELUSIONAL (which is a mental illness, by the way).

It HAS TO SINK IN the brains, of The People, that these CORRUPT, CRIMINAL Pieces of SHIT, are, in FACT, The UNI-PARTY!!

They WILL 'Hang Together', or they will 'Hang Separately'!

They ALL COVER for EACH OTHERS' CRIMES.

Once in a great while, they will 'eat one of their own', and 'sacrifice a lamb'.

But THAT is about all that we will get, out of these demons!

