Newly Released Epstein Photos Raise More Questions Than They Answer
With much fanfare, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee just released a small number of previously unpublished photographs obtained by the Committee from the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein.
Although the photographs disclose some new information and are likely to be embarrassing to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, they constitute a tiny fraction of the evidence that is now in the possession of the Oversight Committee.
Moreover, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has yet to release the massive files that it obtained through its criminal investigations into Epstein and his pedophile partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Under the recently enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ is obliged to release those files by December 19.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the photos just released by the Democrats on the Oversight Committee. I also discuss the Democrats’ refusal to be more forthcoming about the evidence that they continue to withhold.
If anything, the newly released photographs raise more questions than they answer.
Embarrassing to Trump??? I doubt this guy even knows what 'embarrassment' is...or means.
That Bannon/Epstein desk photo.....the framed pix, on the left, that looks like a child's arm.
Next pix.....Pedo Woody Allen/Bannon.......what's with that child drawing board doing there??
If this is Epstein's NY apartment.....that question needs to be answered.
RE: "Wiping the Slate Clean"......
Dimitri.....you know FULL WELL that a PEDO does NOT......EVER.....NEVER becomes 'reformed'!
These are literal demons; and demons do not 'become good'.
If one BELIEVES that a PEDO DEMON can 'become good'.....then you must also believe that SATAN can 'become good'!
AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN!!
Next pix....the PEDO's (Woody/Epstein) at the kitchen table with a female.
I think that it's a minor; she would be a VERY TINY WOMAN, if this was NOT a minor!
That MASSIVE painting of those chairs......THAT would be something to look in to.
Since ALL of these 'PEDO ELITES' are fucking SATANISTS!
Would love to know the 'meaning' of that painting! (and who painted it!)
Pedo Gates/Pedo Andrew......WHY is that MALE's face blacked out!!
THAT needs to be explained!!
FULL DISCLOSURE of Pedo Epstein's 'pals' is NEVER going to happen!
Those that BELIEVE (as opposed to THINK) it will, are DELUSIONAL (which is a mental illness, by the way).
It HAS TO SINK IN the brains, of The People, that these CORRUPT, CRIMINAL Pieces of SHIT, are, in FACT, The UNI-PARTY!!
They WILL 'Hang Together', or they will 'Hang Separately'!
They ALL COVER for EACH OTHERS' CRIMES.
Once in a great while, they will 'eat one of their own', and 'sacrifice a lamb'.
But THAT is about all that we will get, out of these demons!