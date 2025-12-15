With much fanfare, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee just released a small number of previously unpublished photographs obtained by the Committee from the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Although the photographs disclose some new information and are likely to be embarrassing to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, they constitute a tiny fraction of the evidence that is now in the possession of the Oversight Committee.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has yet to release the massive files that it obtained through its criminal investigations into Epstein and his pedophile partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Under the recently enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ is obliged to release those files by December 19.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the photos just released by the Democrats on the Oversight Committee. I also discuss the Democrats’ refusal to be more forthcoming about the evidence that they continue to withhold.

If anything, the newly released photographs raise more questions than they answer.