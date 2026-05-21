Notorious Israeli Commander Severely Wounded In South Lebanon
This week, Lebanon’s resistance severely wounded Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the IOF’s 401st Armoured Brigade.
Biderman’s brigade is responsible for the murder of Hind Rajab, her family and two Palestinian paramedics who tried to save them.
Today I spoke with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV about Israel’s soaring casualties in south Lebanon and northern Occupied Palestine.
Laith and I also discussed the negotiations between Iran and the U.S., and Iran’s iron grip on the Strait of Hormuz.
Thank you for your latest missive where you identify the IDF Commander responsible for the death of 5 year old Hind Ragab. I remembered with great sadness witnessing the tik-tok video of her pleas for help as the IDF murderous tank crew killed her and her relatives, then went on to slaughter the unarmed paramedics trying to rescue her. I broke down in tears hearing Samuel Barbers adagio in the background for those unfamiliar with classical music it was the music at the end of the Vietnam war film Platoon by Oliver Stone. Another trigger that reminded me of Hind is the Euro Vision song by Lou Deleuze from France Ce Monde Ce Monde This World, This World at 10 years of age she won in her category. Her most recent video now 12 years old appears on YouTube. IMO she sings like a reincarnated Edith Piaf with so much emotion and power that penetrates deep into your soul! Some of the lines in English below.
Why are you staring at me
with those wide open eyes
As if I wasn't aware.
That the world is cold it is sad today
I have the right to do my best
I want to change the story
to bring back hope, love & blue sky
Give me the future just there in my hands
and I will make it bloom with roses & jasmine
give me all the love even the one fading!
As a grandfather witnessing the death of Hind Ragab struck me to the bone, I have 5 wonderful grandsons but no Grand Daughters. I know how special they are and I grieve her senseless death to this day. Thank you again Dimitri for your uncompromising Resistance in daily reports...
Let us know when he dies.