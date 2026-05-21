This week, Lebanon’s resistance severely wounded Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the IOF’s 401st Armoured Brigade.

Biderman’s brigade is responsible for the murder of Hind Rajab, her family and two Palestinian paramedics who tried to save them.

Today I spoke with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV about Israel’s soaring casualties in south Lebanon and northern Occupied Palestine.

Laith and I also discussed the negotiations between Iran and the U.S., and Iran’s iron grip on the Strait of Hormuz.