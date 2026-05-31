On Friday (May 29), Donald Trump announced flamboyantly that he was ‘entering the situation room’ to make a ‘final decision’ on a framework for negotiations with Iran.



The oil markets responded favourably to Trump's announcement by driving down the price of Brent crude to a six-week low. As usual, the dumb money fell for Trump’s con-job.



Since Trump made his dramatic announcement, the White House has remained silent about the outcome of Trump’s meeting in the situation room. As far as we know, Trump has made no ‘final decision’.

At this stage, there’s little reason to believe that the United States and Iran are on the verge of a deal. Indeed, there has never been any credible evidence to support that claim.



What does this mean for the price of oil and the global economy?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I review recent statements by oil industry experts. What emerges from their commentary is that the price of oil is about to soar -and it is unlikely to return to its pre-war level ever again.

