On August 18, the spread between the price of a barrel of WTI crude oil and a barrel of diesel fuel (“crack spread”) hit US$100 for the first time ever.



At the same time, the price of gasoline in the United States hit the highest level ever for the month of August.



The deteriorating conditions in energy markets come against the backdrop of the escalating wars in West Asia and eastern Europe.



In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I explain why the world is hurtling toward an energy cliff.

