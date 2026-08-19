REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5h

excellent report.

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
12h

The economic downfall has already started wait and watch the worst is about to come

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