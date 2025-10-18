While in Egypt for the Gaza ‘Peace Summit’, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lavished exorbitant praise on U.S. President Donald Trump.

At that very time, Pakistani security forces were gunning down pro-Palestine protesters in the streets.

On Reason2Resist, Aman Ullah Tariq, host of the Eon Podcast in Pakistan, joined me for an in-depth discussion about Pakistan’s brutal crackdown.

We also discussed Pakistan’s recent, deadly attacks on Afghanistan and whether these attacks are related to Trump’s demand that Afghanistan allow the U.S. military to return to the notorious Bagram airforce base.