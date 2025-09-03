Calla Walsh, the co-founder of Palestine Action U.S., is a 21-year old anti-imperialist organizer, writer, and freelance journalist based in the United States.

Last year, Calla and other Palestine Action activists raided a factory of Elbit Systems, the murderous Israel drone manufacturer, in the state of New Hampshire.

For this act of conscience, Calla and her comrades were charged with felony offences that carried potential aggregate penalties exceeding 30 years.

Ultimately, Calla pled guilty to misdemeanour offences and spent 40 days in jail. She now has a criminal record. This has had a dramatically negative impact on her life.

I spoke with Calla today about her reasons for subjecting herself to criminal punishment. Calla explained that she has no regrets. She also called upon persons of conscience to rise up and move beyond peaceful protest, which has done little to improve the policies of Western governments toward Israel.

Calla also discussed the plight of two Palestine Action activists who remain imprisoned in the United Kingdom and the United States. Their names are T. Hoxha and Casey Goonan, and they are on a hunger strike.