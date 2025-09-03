REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
17m

You can't take any label seriously these days: up is down and right is wrong. Some of the best people have served prison terms. It doesn't necessarily mean anything negative at all, in fact, just the opposite. This is a perverted system, and generally, it is the ordinary people, not government officials and offices, that the ordinary people trust and believe in. And they are the vast majority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Blowback's avatar
Blowback
1h

If you are British be really careful what you say regarding P.A.

Big brother is watching.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture