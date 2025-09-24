In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I review recent important developments in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Those developments include resistance military operations against Israel’s genocidal army in the Gaza Strip, a Yemeni drone strike on the Israeli port city of Eilat, Israel’s murderous rampage in Gaza City, and an Israeli drone strike that killed four U.S. citizens in south Lebanon (including three children).

I also take a hard look at the decision of the British, Canadian, Australian and Portuguese governments to recognize the state of Palestine.

I argue that their purely performative and belated measure is likely to do more harm than good.

Finally, at the end of this report, I offer a personal reflection on the necessity of furious indignation.