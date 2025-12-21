REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
1h

I completely agree with Ms. Tamimi.

World Judaism has supported the Genocide in Palestine for 80 years (Both financially and Politically) while the murderous ideological intent of Israel has been obvious the entire time. Any religion which denies others the right to exist is monstrous, not Divine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture