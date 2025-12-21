Earlier this year, world-renowned Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi delivered a speech in which she questioned the distinction between Judaism and Zionism. She also criticized anti-Zionist Jews for failing to defend their religion from Zionism.

Tamimi became known to the world in 2017. In that year, she slapped an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, where Tamimi was born and raised. The video of the incident went viral around the world.

Tamimi was sixteen years old at the time. For this act of defiance, an Israel ‘court’ sentenced her to eight months in prison after she agreed to a plea bargain.



In recent months, Tamimi's critique of anti-Zionist Jews has been echoed by some other defenders of the Palestinian cause.



Are anti-Zionist Jews doing enough to defend Judaism from Zionists? Could they do more? Should they do more?



To explore these questions, I spoke with Karim of BettBeat Media. Karim is a Professor of Political Economy and a social psychologist. His research focuses on the intersection between global political economy and human psychology.