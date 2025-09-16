Despite overwhelming evidence of human-made famine in Gaza, pro-Israel advocates continue to sow doubt about Israel's mass starvation of the Palestinian people.

To debunk their lies, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with two food experts: Dr. Charles Levkoe, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems at Lakehead University in Toronto, and Dr. Sarah Rotz, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Environment and Urban Change at York University, also in Toronto.

Along with hundreds of other food experts, Dr. Levkoe and Rotz recently co-signed an open letter to Canada's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister denouncing Canada's failure to stop Israel's genocide.

In that letter, food experts from across Canada specifically condemned Canada's highly-publicized airdrops of aid into Gaza.

According to Drs. Rotz and Levkoe, Israel has deliberately forced Palestinians to become dependent on external aid. Israel then obstructs or blocks that aid. What Palestinians need and deserve, they argue, is the ability to produce their own food, which they are eminently capable of doing.

In other words, Palestinians deserve food sovereignty.