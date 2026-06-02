On June 1, after Netanyahu announced that he had ordered his military to bomb Beirut, the Iranian government halted negotiations with the Trump regime and warned that it would attack northern Israel if the genocidal regime bombed the Lebanese capital.



A panicked Trump immediately called Netanyahu in an apparent attempt to prevent a resumption of a hot war between Iran and the United States/Israel.



Today on Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at what is really be going on behind the scenes.

I also examine battlefield developments, including casualties sustained in recent days by Israel, the United States and Britain.



