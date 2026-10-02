This week, the Western corporate media issued an avalanche of reports touting Mark Carney as a serious contender for the Nobel Peace Prize and Time Magazine's Person of the Year.
As I argue, however, Carney is hyper-militarizing Canada and is promoting U.S. wars of aggression in West Asia.
Moreover, he is pursuing domestic policies that are bound to degrade the quality of life for most Canadians and provoke vehement opposition from Canadian voters.
Remarkably, Carney's self-destructive policies have become normalized across the West. In effect, he and the leaders of other Western countries are committing political suicide in order to advance the interests of the Western-based oligarchy.
Remember Nobel himself was famous for the invention of dynamite..
***
Kissinger dropped 2 756 000 tons of bombs on Cambodia, and the next year he was given the Nobel Peace Prize..
https://youtu.be/COqq7862wcU?t=388
https://archive.org/details/1974-genocide-plan-by-henry-kissinger
Just like Obama..
http://youtube.com/watch?v=hwMvS4S_rbw
***
"Political satire became obsolete when Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel peace prize."
-Tom Lehrer
Now that they’ve renamed the US dept of defense the Dept of War, they should be consistent and rename the Nobel peace prize to the Nobel Warmongering Prize.