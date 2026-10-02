This week, the Western corporate media issued an avalanche of reports touting Mark Carney as a serious contender for the Nobel Peace Prize and Time Magazine's Person of the Year.



As I argue, however, Carney is hyper-militarizing Canada and is promoting U.S. wars of aggression in West Asia.

Moreover, he is pursuing domestic policies that are bound to degrade the quality of life for most Canadians and provoke vehement opposition from Canadian voters.



Remarkably, Carney's self-destructive policies have become normalized across the West. In effect, he and the leaders of other Western countries are committing political suicide in order to advance the interests of the Western-based oligarchy.



