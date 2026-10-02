REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Oct 2Edited

Remember Nobel himself was famous for the invention of dynamite..

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Kissinger dropped 2 756 000 tons of bombs on Cambodia, and the next year he was given the Nobel Peace Prize..

https://youtu.be/COqq7862wcU?t=388

https://archive.org/details/1974-genocide-plan-by-henry-kissinger

Just like Obama..

http://youtube.com/watch?v=hwMvS4S_rbw

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"Political satire became obsolete when Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel peace prize."

-Tom Lehrer

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Cym Gomery's avatar
Cym Gomery
Oct 2

Now that they’ve renamed the US dept of defense the Dept of War, they should be consistent and rename the Nobel peace prize to the Nobel Warmongering Prize.

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