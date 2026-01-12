Today on Reason2Resist, I speak with Camila Escalante of Kawsachun News about polls showing that most Americans do not support Trump's military attack on Venezuela.

Camila and I also examined Trump’s claim that his regime now ‘controls’ Venezuela, as well as the U.S. military’s seizure in international waters of a Russian oil tanker suspected of carrying Venezuelan oil.

Finally, Camila explains why Brazil just donated tons of vital medical aid to the Venezuelan people.

Camila has been providing on-the-ground coverage from Latin America for many years and offers deep insights into the region that you won’t find in the corporate media.



